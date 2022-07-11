Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Has $3.52 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 0.8% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.85.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $158.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The company has a market cap of $395.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.34. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.55 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.