SYM FINANCIAL Corp Purchases Shares of 59 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 59 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $1,422,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,826,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $629,000. HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 89 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,387.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,256.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,540.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,037.69 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,666,891.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,474 shares of company stock worth $19,745,321. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,251.65.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

