Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Purchased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,047 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Lattice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth $1,385,000. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth $486,000. TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth $557,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 356,952 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,728,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $60.70 on Monday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.69 and a 12-month high of $155.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 758.84 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 5.60.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $27,709.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,163.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $145,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $361,270 and have sold 22,607 shares worth $1,829,208. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TNDM. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

