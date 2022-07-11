Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Shares Sold by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC cut its holdings in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 25,500 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its position in Telefônica Brasil by 2.5% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 232,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 122,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 152.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 77,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 46,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 9.0% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 75,610 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VIV shares. Bank of America raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. FIX lowered Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of NYSE VIV opened at $9.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $11.78.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

About Telefônica Brasil (Get Rating)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.