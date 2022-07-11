Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 148,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,246 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Terex were worth $5,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in Terex by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Terex by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. raised its stake in Terex by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Terex by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 62,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEX opened at $28.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $26.64 and a 1-year high of $53.82.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.13 million. Terex had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.85%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TEX shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Terex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Terex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.08.

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total value of $67,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,529.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

