The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,209 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AES. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in AES by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in AES by 6,991.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in AES by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 133,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in AES by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 193,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 10,357 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $21.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.25. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $26.52.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AES. StockNews.com began coverage on AES in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AES from $29.00 to $28.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

