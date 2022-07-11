The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Position Trimmed by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $16,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $140.69.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $141.36 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $191.75. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.40 and a 200-day moving average of $148.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

