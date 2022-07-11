The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Position Raised by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. CX Institutional grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 250.7% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.46.

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $2,372,831.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,977,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,048,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock valued at $28,952,332. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $296.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $278.15 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $304.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $18.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

