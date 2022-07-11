The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,511 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.82.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $286.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $294.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $289.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.21.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

