The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Lifted by Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot stock opened at $286.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $294.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.82.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

