The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 2.4% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 624.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,163,000 after purchasing an additional 113,745 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.64.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $145.02 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $347.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,014 shares of company stock worth $18,009,102. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

