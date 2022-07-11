The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp cut its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,014 shares of company stock valued at $18,009,102. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.64.

PG opened at $145.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $347.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

