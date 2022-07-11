The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 209,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.2% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $32,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on PG shares. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.64.

NYSE:PG opened at $145.02 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $347.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.76 and its 200-day moving average is $153.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.9133 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.70%.

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,014 shares of company stock worth $18,009,102. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.