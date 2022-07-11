The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Lowered by WP Advisors LLC

WP Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $145.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $347.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.64.

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,014 shares of company stock worth $18,009,102 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

