The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 267,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,528,000 after purchasing an additional 18,443 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Timken by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $29,661,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Timken by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,860 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $171,285.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,257.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total transaction of $570,089.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,400.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TKR opened at $52.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.78 and a 200-day moving average of $62.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.55. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $80.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 25.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TKR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Timken from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Timken from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.78.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

