The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 87.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,942 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,126 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $841,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,400,299 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $371,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $95.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.85. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The company has a market cap of $174.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.11, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

