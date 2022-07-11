The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,416 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 1.2% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 56.1% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 8,794 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 87.0% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 23,517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,942 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 935.5% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 283,053 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $38,337,000 after purchasing an additional 255,719 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.9% in the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 22,316 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 5.8% in the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 6,708 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $95.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $187.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

