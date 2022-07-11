The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.1% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,863 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,448,175,000 after purchasing an additional 518,125 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,709,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,503,846,000 after purchasing an additional 385,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.56.

DIS opened at $95.86 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.60 and a 200-day moving average of $127.85. The company has a market capitalization of $174.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.11, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.