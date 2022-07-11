Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TMO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $553.71 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $497.83 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $541.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $566.01. The company has a market cap of $216.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

