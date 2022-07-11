Tobam Acquires 227 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Tobam boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Chevron were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 15.7% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Chevron by 26.4% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.0% in the first quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.6% in the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 26.6% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $142.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $280.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.68 and its 200 day moving average is $152.34. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.85.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total transaction of $9,226,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,263.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

