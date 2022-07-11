Tobam Buys 3,159 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Tobam lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,794 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2,933.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.56.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $95.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.85. The company has a market cap of $174.53 billion, a PE ratio of 66.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

