Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) by 140.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,420 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. 17.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tootsie Roll Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE TR opened at $35.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82 and a beta of -0.04. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.20.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $139.29 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 11.03%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

