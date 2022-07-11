Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 423.3% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Taika Capital LP acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $2,145,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.72.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $203.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $241.54. The firm has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.20%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

