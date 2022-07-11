TRB Advisors LP Sells 2,500 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

TRB Advisors LP reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 15.2% of TRB Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. TRB Advisors LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Financial Corporation increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% in the first quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 8.5% in the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 10.7% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 21.5% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 13.8% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,387.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,256.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,540.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,037.69 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet shares are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,600.32, for a total value of $7,046,867.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,571,041 shares in the company, valued at $48,290,649,333.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,474 shares of company stock worth $19,745,321 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,251.65.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

