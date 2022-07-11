Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 113.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 8,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 715.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRMB. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.20.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,568.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $93,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,946.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 2,300 shares of company stock worth $144,364 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trimble stock opened at $59.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.65 and a 52 week high of $96.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.25 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 12.97%. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

