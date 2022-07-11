Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 456.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on TFC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.19.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $47.70 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.75 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The stock has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

About Truist Financial (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.