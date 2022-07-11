Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 262,531 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,087 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $13,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,668 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 294.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,525 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 43,678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 679,704 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $31,192,000 after purchasing an additional 99,137 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,508,303 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $115,086,000 after purchasing an additional 425,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,606,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on PFGC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

NYSE PFGC opened at $47.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.52. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $38.23 and a twelve month high of $58.13.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.11 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

