Truist Financial Corp Buys 7,566 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Okta were worth $13,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OKTA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Okta to $150.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Okta from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Okta from $195.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.81.

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $472,862.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,184.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,542 shares of company stock worth $1,328,627 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

OKTA stock opened at $103.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.06. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $77.01 and a one year high of $276.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

Okta Profile (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.