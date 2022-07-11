Truist Financial Corp Has $12.45 Million Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 206,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $12,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $667,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 122,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,478,000 after buying an additional 15,231 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 995,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,674,000 after buying an additional 106,556 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SEIC opened at $54.64 on Monday. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $65.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.91.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.36. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $581.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 18.65%.

SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.25.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

