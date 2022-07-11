Truist Financial Corp Has $14.50 Million Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in DexCom were worth $14,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,374,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,275,020,000 after purchasing an additional 844,916 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,000,773,000 after purchasing an additional 73,778 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,401,094 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $752,318,000 after purchasing an additional 29,161 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $410,670,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.94, for a total transaction of $109,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,425 shares in the company, valued at $15,584,874.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Patterson sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.77, for a total transaction of $266,332.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,379.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,877 shares of company stock valued at $703,892 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $141.25 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $157.50 to $131.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $134.50 to $121.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DexCom to $90.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $81.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 5.27. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $164.86. The company has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 156.99, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). DexCom had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

