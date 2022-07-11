Truist Financial Corp Increases Holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,865 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF worth $12,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at $163,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 454,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,447,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,108,000.

Get First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $27.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.07. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $26.69 and a 12 month high of $32.57.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.