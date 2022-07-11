Truist Financial Corp Raises Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 34,565 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $12,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 17,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $66.16 on Monday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $100.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.38.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.44. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 69.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.02%.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $420,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 724,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,464,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics Profile (Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.