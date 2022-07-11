Truist Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,649 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $12,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SWX. TheStreet upgraded Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Argus upgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Southwest Gas from $84.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $86.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.07. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.58 and a 1-year high of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.50%.

In related news, CAO Lori L. Colvin sold 1,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $131,012.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,863 shares in the company, valued at $360,726.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Debonis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $278,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,719.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,578 shares of company stock worth $794,112 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

