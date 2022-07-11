Tsfg LLC Acquires 90 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,943 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $715,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $158.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.34. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $140.55 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $395.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.29%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price (down from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.85.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

