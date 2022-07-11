Tsfg LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 451 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,666,891.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,474 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,321. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,308.53.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,403.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,044.16 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,264.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,545.80.

Alphabet shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

