Tsfg LLC Has $759,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Tsfg LLC trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,533 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after buying an additional 1,200,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,448,175,000 after buying an additional 518,125 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after buying an additional 2,707,126 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,709,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,503,846,000 after buying an additional 385,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.56.

NYSE:DIS opened at $95.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

