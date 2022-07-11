Tsfg LLC Sells 147 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Tsfg LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 104,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 32,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 250,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after buying an additional 59,400 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.48.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $86.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $105.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

