UMB Bank N A MO Has $31,000 Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 550.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in MercadoLibre by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $708.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $752.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $981.32. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $600.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,970.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.09 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,569.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

