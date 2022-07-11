United Capital Management of KS Inc. Acquires 705 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,509 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.8% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Visa by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,446,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Visa by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,090,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,232,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,000,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145,363 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:V opened at $203.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.16 and a 200 day moving average of $211.31. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.17.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

