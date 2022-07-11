United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. cut its stake in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of United States Cellular by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 823 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United States Cellular by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 122,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of United States Cellular by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,381 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of United States Cellular by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 15,087 shares during the last quarter. 16.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United States Cellular stock opened at $28.57 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.56 and a 200 day moving average of $30.17. United States Cellular Co. has a 12 month low of $25.44 and a 12 month high of $38.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.12. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. United States Cellular’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

USM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Cellular in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded United States Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 3,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $97,310.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,083.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Company Profile (Get Rating)

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

