Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $5,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCR. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000.

Shares of VCR opened at $242.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.42. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

