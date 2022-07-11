Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 81.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,178 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,799,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. BOKF NA lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $152.23 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $145.54 and a 12-month high of $187.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.65.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

