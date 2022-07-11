Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,903 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $14,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VT. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $86.80 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $83.24 and a 52-week high of $109.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.24 and a 200-day moving average of $96.88.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.