Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,192 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $15,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.4% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,481,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,506 in the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE VEEV opened at $210.05 on Monday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.04 and a 52 week high of $343.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 82.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.11.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $237.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.68.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

