Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Burleson & Company LLC

Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 99.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,187 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 43,898 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $50.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $56.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.79. The company has a market cap of $212.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,288. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

