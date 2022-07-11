Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,332 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 98,279 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after buying an additional 16,689 shares during the period. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 22,355 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 38,170 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 88,187 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after buying an additional 43,898 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 27,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.86.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,288 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $50.49 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $56.85. The company has a market cap of $212.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.79.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

