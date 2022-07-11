Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,654 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,896 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 80,692 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,516 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,353 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,680 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,288 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $50.49 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $56.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.01 and a 200-day moving average of $51.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

