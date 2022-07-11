Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,087 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 10,477 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $23,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in Visa by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,569 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 62,077 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Visa by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Visa by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Visa by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 108,068 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $203.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.31. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.17.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.