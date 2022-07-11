Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,820,577 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 59,710 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.5% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Visa were worth $625,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,446,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,771 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,090,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,759 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,232,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,000,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.17.
Shares of V opened at $203.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.
About Visa (Get Rating)
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
