Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,012 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.2% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 20,509 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 25,189 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,586,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth $1,273,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,820,577 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $625,522,000 after acquiring an additional 59,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

V stock opened at $203.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.31. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.17.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.